These Country, Americana, Folk + Bluegrass Artists Are All Going on Tour in 2020

The new year is still very new, but country fans' concert calendars are already filling up. Nearly two dozen artists have announced major 2020 tours, many kicking off early in the year.

Right away, on Jan. 2, Morgan Wallen will hit the road for a headlining trek, and Lanco, Jordan Davis and Lauren Alaina won't be far behind him. Keith Urban and George Strait will be back in Las Vegas, while Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Jason Aldean will be traversing the United States -- and that's just January!

Looking further into the year, big tours are coming from Blake Shelton, Sturgill Simpson and Kenny Chesney, and plenty more runs are sure to come. Check out the photo gallery above or the list below for an up-to-date list of the can't-miss country, Americana, folk and bluegrass tours scheduled for 2020.

2020 Country, Americana, Folk + Bluegrass Tours

January

Morgan Wallen, Whiskey Glasses Roadshow: beginning Jan. 2

Sam Grow, Whiskey Don't Freeze Tour: beginning Jan. 4

Aaron Watson, 2020 Tour: beginning Jan. 7

Keifer Thompson, Laughs and Lyrics Tour: beginning Jan. 8

Gene Watson, 2020 Tour: beginning Jan. 9

Lanco, What I See Tour: beginning Jan. 9

Marshall Tucker Band, 2020 Tour: beginning Jan. 10.

Orville Peck, 2020 Tour: beginning Jan 10

Alan Jackson, 2020 Tour: beginning Jan. 10

Jordan Davis, Trouble Town Tour: beginning Jan. 10

Keith Urban Live -- Las Vegas: beginning Jan. 10

Lauren Alaina, That Girl Was Me Tour: beginning Jan. 15

Drive-By Truckers, 2020 Tour: beginning Jan. 16

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence, Late Nights and Longnecks Tour: beginning Jan. 16

Little Big Town, Nightfall Tour: beginning Jan. 16

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard Tour: beginning Jan. 16

The Infamous Stringdusters, Future Is Now Tour: beginning Jan. 16

Mitchell Tenpenny, Anything She Says Tour: beginning Jan. 17

Penny & Sparrow, 2020 Tour: beginning Jan. 18

George Strait, one-off shows in Las Vegas and elsewhere: beginning Jan. 21

Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three: beginning Jan. 23

You and Me Tour: An Evening With Drew & Ellie Holcomb: beginning Jan. 24

Matt Stell, Everywhere But On Tour: beginning Jan. 24

Marcus King Band, El Dorado Tour: beginning Jan. 26

Ryan Hurd, Platonic Tour: beginning Jan. 30

Jason Aldean, We Back Tour: beginning Jan. 30

Brett Young, Chapters Tour: beginning Jan. 30

Dustin Lynch, Stay Country Tour: beginning Jan. 30

Ashley McBryde, One Night Standards Tour: beginning Jan. 30

Midland, Let It Roll Tour and Road to the Rodeo Tour: beginning Jan. 31

Logan Mize and Willie Jones, I Ain't Gotta Grow Up Tour: beginning Jan. 31

Kalie Shorr, Too Much to Say Tour: beginning Jan. 31

February

Canaan Smith, Pour Decisions Tour: beginning Feb. 1

Sierra Hull, 2020 Tour: beginning Feb. 1

The Lumineers, III: The World Tour: beginning Feb. 1

Kane Brown, Worldwide Beautiful Tour: beginning Feb. 2

Tanya Tucker, CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour: beginning Feb. 5

The SteelDrivers, 2020 Tour: beginning Feb. 6

Jerrod Niemann, Ghost Rider Tour: beginning Feb. 6

Old Dominion, We Are Old Dominion Tour: beginning Feb. 7

Eagles, Hotel California Tour: beginning Feb. 7

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get Tour: beginning Feb. 7

Joseph, 2020 Tour: beginning Feb. 7

Amanda Shires, Atmosphereless Tour: beginning Feb. 7

Larkin Poe, 2020 World Tour: beginning Feb. 8

Blake Shelton, Friends and Heroes Tour: beginning Feb. 13

Shovels & Rope, 2020 Tour: beginning Feb. 13

Eli Young Band, 2020 Tour: beginning Feb. 14

Jake Owen, Down to the Tiki Tonk Tour: beginning Feb. 14

Ruston Kelly, 2020 Tour: beginning Feb. 15

Anderson East and Foy Vance, 12 Rounds Tour: beginning Feb. 19 -- CANCELED

A Night of Fine Acoustic Country Music With Brent Cobb: beginning Feb. 21

Garth Brooks, Stadium Tour: beginning Feb. 22

Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, A Good Look'n Tour: beginning Feb. 21

Zac Brown Band, The Owl Tour: beginning Feb. 28

March

Nathaniel Rateliff, And It's Still Alright Tour: beginning March 4

An Evening With Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat: beginning March 4

Cole Swindell, Down to Earth Tour: beginning March 5

Dan + Shay, The (Arena) Tour: beginning March 6

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour: beginning March 7

Shania Twain, Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency: beginning March 13

John Moreland, 2020 Tour: beginning March 15

Reba McEntire, 2020 Tour: beginning March 20

Mike & the Moonpies, 2020 European Tour: beginning Marcy 25

Billy Strings, 2020 Tour: beginning March 28

Brandy Clark, Who You Thought I Was Tour: beginning March 28

April

Kelly Clarkson, Invincible Las Vegas residency: beginning April 1

The Mavericks, 30th Anniversary Tour: beginning April 3

Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas: beginning April 8

Maddie & Tae, Tourist in This Town Tour: beginning April 15

Kenny Chesney, Chillaxification Tour: beginning April 18

Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band, Fire on the Mountain Tour: beginning April 23

May

Brooks & Dunn, Reboot 2020 Tour: beginning May 15

Lady Antebellum, Ocean Tour: beginning May 21

Zac Brown Band, Roar With the Lions Tour: beginning May 24

Chris Young, Town Ain't Big Enough Tour: beginning May 28

Luke Bryan, Proud to Be Right Here Tour: beginning May 28

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road Tour: beginning May 29

June

Rascal Flatts, Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour: beginning June 11

July

Tim McGraw, Here on Earth Tour: beginning July 10

August

TBA

September

TBA

October

TBA

November

TBA

December

TBA