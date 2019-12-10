Tanya Tucker Unveils 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour Dates

Tanya Tucker has announced the dates for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour. The country icon will be joined on the trek by a number of talented up-and-comers.

The 2020 CMT Next Women of Country Tour will begin on Feb. 5, in Vienna, Va. Shows are currently scheduled in Dallas, Texas; New York City; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; and elsewhere, through mid-June. A full list of stops is below, though a press release notes that additional shows will be announced.

Joining Tucker on the 2020 tour will be Aubrie Sellers, Brandy Clark, Erin Enderlin, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak and Walker County, all current or past CMT Next Women of Country class members. Additionally, Shooter Jennings -- who, along with Brandi Carlile, co-produced Tucker's new album, While I'm Livin' -- will also appear at various stops.

Tickets for the 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour will go on sale on Friday (Dec. 13) at 10AM local time. Pre-sale access will be available ahead of that date, too. Visit TanyaTucker.com for full details.

Tanya Tucker, 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour Dates:

Feb. 5 - Vienna, Va. @ The Barns at Wolf Trap ~

Feb. 6 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live ~

Feb. 7 - New York City @ Town Hall ~*

Feb. 20 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis ~

Feb. 21 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre ~

Feb. 22 - Wichita, Kan. @ TempleLive ~

Feb. 24 - Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note ~

Feb. 25 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre ~

Feb. 27 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District ~

Feb. 28 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Theatre ~

Feb. 29 - Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

March 3 - Guelph, Ontario, Canada @ River Run Centre ^

March 5 - St Catharines, Ontario, Canada @ FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre ^

March 6 - Woodstock, N.Y. @ Levon Helm Studios ^

March 7 - Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Theatre ^

March 26 - Dallas, Texas @ Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater #

March 29 - Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater #

Apr 22 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Fremont Theater +

Apr 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

May 9 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

May 13 - Roanoke, Va. @ Jefferson Center @

May 15 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre @

May 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre @

May 17 - Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur Theatre @

May 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues @

May 21 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall @

May 22 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg at the Center for the Performing Arts @

May 30 - Beaver Dam, Ky. @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater &+

June 4 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

June 5 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre *

June 6 - Minden, Nev. @ Carson Valley Inn Casino TJ's Corral Outdoor Amphitheater *

June 8 - Red Bluff, Calif. @ State Theatre for the Arts *

June 10 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

June 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Vogue Theatre *

June 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Bing Crosby Theater *

June 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

* Aubrie Sellers

~ Brandy Clark

# Erin Enderlin

+ Hailey Whitters

^ Madison Kozak

@ Walker County

& Shooter Jennings