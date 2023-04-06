Tanya Tucker Through the Years [PHOTOS]

To say Tanya Tucker is a trailblazer in country music would be an understatement.

Since making her debut in 1972 with the now-classic track "Delta Dawn," the singer has released an impressive 25 studio albums and amassed a long list of awards and recognitions, including six No. 1 hits and dozens of charted singles through the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

After stepping out of the spotlight for most of the 2000s, Tucker's career flourished in a new way with the release of her 2019 comeback album, While I'm Livin', co-produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. The record was celebrated by fans and critics, earning her two Grammy Awards, including one of the night's biggest honors, Best Country Album.

On June 2, Tucker will release her new album Sweet Western Sound, which revisits the rich and piercingly honest sound found on While I'm Livin'. Just days before revealing her plans for a new LP, the country star was announced as one of three Country Music Hall of Fame's class of 2023 inductees, solidifying her place in the genre's history books.

From Super Bowl appearances and award show performances to advocating for marginalized groups, Tucker has definitely kept busy throughout her decades-long career. Scroll through the pictures below to get a glimpse into the country legend's life.

Tanya Tucker Through the Years From a teenage hitmaker to a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, take a look back at Tanya Tucker 's country music career, captured in photos.