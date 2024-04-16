14 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Fourteen years ago today (April 16, 2010) was a significant day for Alan Jackson: It was on that date the country music icon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sealing his fate as a bona fide superstar.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” a humbled Jackson said during the ceremony. “I’ve had so many hits on the radio ... I’ve played every state … and parts of the world. I’ve done so many things and enjoyed so much ... I've played for three presidents in the White House, and I've played some of the worst bars you’ve ever seen.

"And I don’t know any place else in the world where a boy from Georgia can follow his dream to Nashville, Tenn., and then end up here on this Hollywood Walk of Fame," the Georgia native continued. "It’s been an amazing ride. I feel humbled and proud … I’m going to do my best to keep trying to make good music and keep that standard up.”

Jackson cites his addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame as one of the highlights of his illustrious career.

“The first time playing the Grand Ole Opry is a very emotional moment. And the first time you win a CMA Award. The CMA Award is the one Nashville puts the most emphasis on," he tells The Boot. "It’s hard not to include [the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame] because it’s a whole different category almost. It’s something you never expect, and you can’t duplicate it."

Jackson, who has won more than 100 awards throughout his time in the music business, says that receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will always remain one of his biggest honors.

"I think it’s more an honor for your whole career and the impact you’ve made in the world with your music. It’s something that’s going to be here forever," he says. "It’s not like one I put on the shelf at home. It’s out here for everyone else to enjoy.”

Don Henley, Keith Urban, Randy Travis, Carrie Underwood, former Florida governor Jeb Bush and Brad Paisley were among the celebrities who sent congratulatory notes to be read during Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Jackson was joined at the event by his wife Denise and three daughters, Mattie, Ali and Dani.

Other country artists who have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include Vince Gill, Kenny Rogers, Randy Travis, Rascal Flatts, Crystal Gayle and Shania Twain.