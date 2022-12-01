Most Wanted Music: 2023’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
Another new year is about to begin, which means a whole new crop of great music will be coming soon.
In 2022, country, Americana, bluegrass and folk fans were treated to landmark releases from legendary acts and burgeoning new artists. As we move into 2023, listeners have plenty of upcoming albums to look forward to in the months ahead.
Some of this year's most highly-anticipated records highlights include Margo Price's fourth career LP, Strays, which will drop mid-January. Along with a surprise headlining tour, Shania Twain recently revealed details of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, her first full-length release in six years.
Elle King, Jordan Davis and H.C. McEntire are also among the artists set to release incredible albums in the new year.
Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2023's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. This list will be updated as additional albums and EPs are announced.
2023's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums
January
Jan. 13: Margo Price, Strays
Jan. 20: Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow
Jan. 27: Bob Dylan, Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 (Deluxe Edition)
Jan. 27: Elle King, Come Get Your Wife
Jan. 27: H.C. McEntire, Every Acre
Jan. 27: Joe Henry, All the Eye Can See
Jan. 27: Pony Bradshaw, North Georgia Rounder
Jan. 27: Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard
February
Feb. 10: Chase Rice, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell
Feb. 10: Jill Barber, Homemaker
Feb. 17: Benjamin Dakota Rogers, Paint Horse
Feb. 17: Jaimee Harris, Boomerang Town
Feb. 17: Jordan Davis, Bluebird Days
Feb. 17: Nate Smith, Nate Smith
Feb. 17: Shania Twain, Queen of Me
Feb. 24: Lucero, Should've Learned by Now
March
March 10: Matt Andersen, The Big Bottle of Joy
April
TBA
May
TBA
June
TBA
July
TBA
August
TBA
September
TBA
October
TBA
November
TBA
December
TBA