Most Wanted Music: 2023’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases

Another new year is about to begin, which means a whole new crop of great music will be coming soon.

In 2022, country, Americana, bluegrass and folk fans were treated to landmark releases from legendary acts and burgeoning new artists. As we move into 2023, listeners have plenty of upcoming albums to look forward to in the months ahead.

Some of this year's most highly-anticipated records highlights include Margo Price's fourth career LP, Strays, which will drop mid-January. Along with a surprise headlining tour, Shania Twain recently revealed details of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, her first full-length release in six years.

Elle King, Jordan Davis and H.C. McEntire are also among the artists set to release incredible albums in the new year.

Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2023's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. This list will be updated as additional albums and EPs are announced.

2023's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Albums

January

Jan. 13: Margo Price, Strays

Jan. 20: Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow

Jan. 27: Bob Dylan, Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 (Deluxe Edition)

Jan. 27: Elle King, Come Get Your Wife

Jan. 27: H.C. McEntire, Every Acre

Jan. 27: Joe Henry, All the Eye Can See

Jan. 27: Pony Bradshaw, North Georgia Rounder

Jan. 27: Tyler Hubbard, Tyler Hubbard

February



Feb. 10: Chase Rice, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell

Feb. 10: Jill Barber, Homemaker

Feb. 17: Benjamin Dakota Rogers, Paint Horse

Feb. 17: Jaimee Harris, Boomerang Town

Feb. 17: Jordan Davis, Bluebird Days

Feb. 17: Nate Smith, Nate Smith

Feb. 17: Shania Twain, Queen of Me

Feb. 24: Lucero, Should've Learned by Now



March

March 10: Matt Andersen, The Big Bottle of Joy

April

TBA

May

TBA

June

TBA



July

TBA

August

TBA

September

TBA

October

TBA

November

TBA

December

TBA