Hot Tickets: 2023’s Must-See Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Tours

We are just a few weeks from the start of a new year, and some of music's biggest and most beloved acts are already filling their schedules. As the music industry continues to navigate new challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists are doing their best to plan exciting and unique tours for eager fans.

2023 will see the launch of Shania Twain's highly-anticipated Queen of Me Tour while George Strait treats fans to a stretch of headlining stadium shows. Wynonna Judd will bring The Judds' Final Tour to 15 more cities in 2023, allowing fans to celebrate and pay tribute to the late Naomi Judd.

Many of Americana, folk and bluegrass's most popular talents and burgeoning artists will also hit the road next year. Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Billy Strings and Sierra Ferrell are just a few of the acts who will make their way across the U.S. in the months ahead.

The Boot will keep this list updated with changes and new tours as they're announced.

2023's Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Tours

Launching in January:

Jan. 19: Jason Isbell's 2023 Tour

Jan. 20: Angel Olsen's 2023 Tour

Jan. 26: The second leg of The Judds' Final Tour

Jan. 30: The second leg of Margo Price's Til The Wheels Fall Off Tour



Launching in February:

Feb. 2: Parker McCollum's Spring 2023 Tour

Feb. 14: Elle King's A-Freakin'-Men Tour

Feb. 16: Billy Strings' Winter 2023 Tour

Feb. 16: Hardy's The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour

Feb. 24: Morgan Wade's No Signs of Slowing Down Tour

Launching in March:

March 2: Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador + Violet Bell's Built on Bones Tour

March 2: Sierra Ferrell's Spring 2023 Tour

March 9: Reba McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert Tour

March 16: Kane Brown's Drunk or Dreaming Tour



Launching in April:

April 28: Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour

Launching in May:

May 6: George Strait's 2023 Stadium Tour

Launching in June:

TBA

Launching in July:

TBA

Launching in August:

TBA

Launching in September:

TBA

Launching in October:

TBA

Launching in November:

TBA

Launching in December:

TBA