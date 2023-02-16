Jo Dee Messina Announces 2023 ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ Tour

Jo Dee Messina is celebrating the lasting success of her seminal 1996 hit song "Heads Carolina, Tails California" with a massive headlining tour.

The country talent has announced over 40 shows across the U.S. in the coming months, beginning on Feb. 17 with a stop at Carolina Theatre in Greensboro, N.C. The 52-year-old hitmaker is soaking up a recent resurgence of love and interest in her debut single, partially sparked by the success of Cole Swindell's infectious tribute, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina."

Although Messina has continued to build an impressive country music career, including multiple No. 1 hits, awards and accolades, she's seizing the opportunity to celebrate the song that started it all in a brand new way.

"It seems crazy that we've never toured under the 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' banner before," Messina says. "We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share and, yes, new music!"

Along with a chance to hear a teaser of what's next from Messina, concertgoers can snag limited edition merchandise featuring images from the single's original photo shoot.

On March 10, Messina will also mark another career milestone with Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina, her first release on vinyl. The limited-edition, 180-gram clear vinyl with blue and orange flecks will be released via Curb Records and includes many of her biggest career hits, including "I'm Alright," "Bring on the Rain" and "Because You Love Me."

A complete list of Heads Carolina, Tails California tour dates can be found below. Information on ticketing options and on-sale dates can be found at Jo Dee Messina's official website.

Jo Dee Messina's Heads Carolina, Tails California 2023 Tour Dates:

Feb. 17 - Greensboro, N.C.

Feb. 18 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Feb. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich.

Feb. 24 - Green Bay, Wis.

March 25 - Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

April 14 - Fort Worth, Texas

April 15 - Georgetown, Texas

April 28 - Wichita, Kan.

April 29 - Fort Smith, Ark.

May 13 - Kansas City, Kan.

May 19 - Doswell, Va.

May 20 - Roanoke, Va.

June 9 - Clinton, Iowa

June 10 - Decatur, Ill.

June 16 - Ashland, Neb.

June 17 - Winsted, Minn.

June 23 - Raleigh - N.C.

June 24 - Virginia Beach, Va.

June 29 - Shipshewana, Ind.

June 30 - Central City, Iowa

July 13 - West Salem, Wis.

July 14 - Chicago, Ill.

July 15 - Pierz, Minn.

July 21 - LaGrange, Ga.

July 22 - Cullman, Ala.

July 28 - Kearney, Neb.

July 29 - Mendon, Ill.

Aug. 3 - Wausau, Wis.

Aug. 4 - Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Aug. 11 - Atlantic City, N.J.

Aug. 12 - West Chester, Ohio

Aug. 19 - Calgary, Alberta

Sept. 7 - Carterville, Ill.

Sept. 9 - Savannah, Tenn.

Sept. 14 - Spencer, Iowa

Sept. 22 - Frederick, Md.

Sept. 23 - Mount Vernon, Ky.

Oct. 7 - Hiawassee, Ga.

Oct. 19 - Greenville, S.C.

Oct. 20 - Kissimmee, Fla.

Oct. 21 - Charlotte, N.C.

Nov. 3 - Lubbock, Texas

Nov. 4 - Waco, Texas

Nov. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz.

Nov. 11 - Indio, Calif.