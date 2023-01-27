Jo Dee Messina’s Greatest Hits Are Coming to Vinyl for the First Time

Attention all Jo Dee Messina fans: you'll soon be able to enjoy some of her biggest hits in a brand new way.

Set for release on March 10 via Curb Records, Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina features 11 of the country star's most beloved tracks from throughout her accomplished career. The limited-edition, 180-gram clear vinyl with blue and orange flecks includes early No. 1 hits "Bye, Bye" and "Stand Beside Me," alongside 2000s cuts like "My Give a Damn's Busted."

"It's amazing to look back over a catalog and have so many songs with so many memories attached," Messina says. "Now, to have them come out on vinyl? Wow! It's a new way to hold those memories. It's very exciting!"

The Best Jo Dee Messina album cover Curb Records loading...

The release of Messina's first vinyl pressing continues a massive country music career renaissance for the 52-year-old talent, partially spurred by the success of Cole Swindell's playful 2022 tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina."

After wrapping up a successful stint supporting Reba McEntire out on tour, Messina is gearing up for a busy spring and summer on the road. She'll perform a mix of headlining shows and festival sets across the U.S., including appearances at April's Two Step Inn and July's Country Boom.

You can find a complete list of upcoming tour stops at Jo Dee Messina's official website. Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina is available for pre-order here.

Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina Track List:

1. "Heads Carolina, Tails California" (Tim Nichols, Mark D. Sanders)

2. "Bye-Bye" (Rory Bourke, Phil Vassar)

3. "I'm Alright" (Phil Vassar)

4. "Bring on the Rain" feat. Tim McGraw (Billy Montana, Helen Darling)

5. "My Give a Damn's Busted" (Joe Diffie, Tom Shapiro, Tony Martin)

6. "You're Not In Kansas Anymore" (Tim Nichols, Zack Turner)

7. "Lesson In Leavin'" (Randy Goodrum, Brent Maher)

8. "Stand Beside Me" (Stephen Allen Davis)

9. "Because You Love Me" (Kostas, John Scott Sherrill)

10. "That's the Way" (Annie Roboff, Holly Lamar)

11. "Burn" (Tina Arena, Steve Werfel, Pam Reswick)