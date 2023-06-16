Jo Dee Messina is listing her 6-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,995-square-foot Southern estate in Georgia for $3 million, and pictures show a private, serene retreat that's a perfect mix of classic Southern architecture and luxury living.

Custom built in 2016, Messina's home in an upscale rural community outside of Atlanta sits on five carefully-landscaped acres, and the interior of the residence offers all of the high-end amenities without sacrificing its elegant Southern charm. Exposed beams and wide oak flooring throughout lend some rustic appeal, while the top-flight kitchen boasts premium appliances, shaker-style cabinets and quartz countertops, along with an oversized island.

The living room offers a brick fireplace, built-in cabinets and shiplap, and oversized windows let in plenty of natural light throughout the upscale country home. There's also a walk-in pantry and built-in desk area off the kitchen, a laundry room that doubles as a mud room and a separate home office/study.

The master suite completes the main floor, featuring two walk-in closets, a spa-like master bathroom with a soaking tub and glass shower and marble double vanities.

The upstairs of the home includes four more bedrooms, as well as a separate in-law suite that connects to the main house, but also has its own separate outside entrance. That apartment includes its own bedroom, living room, a full bathroom, laundry room and kitchen with full-sized appliances.

The carefully manicured exterior of the home is just a spectacular. 900 feet of covered porch space steps directly into a lush outdoor sitting area that includes a heated salt system pool and a hot tub.

Messina's gorgeous Georgia estate has not yet formally hit the market. Staci Donaldson at Heritage Realty holds the upcoming listing on the luxury property. Serious inquiries can reach her at (770) 228-5657, or via her website. Donaldson tells Taste of Country a new, formal listing is coming soon.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Jo Dee Messina's Southern manor in Georgia.