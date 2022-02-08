20 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’

Twenty years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records.

Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.

But it was Burn's second chart-topping single, "Bring on the Rain," that became the biggest hit off of the record, thanks to some of the worst times in American history. The tune, which Messina sang with McGraw, was released on Sept. 10, 2001, one day before the tragic terrorist attacks in both New York City and Washington, DC. Its powerful lyrics -- "It's almost like the hard times circle 'round / A couple drops, and they all start coming down / Yeah, I might feel defeated / And I might hang my head / I might be barely breathing -- but I'm not dead, 'cause / Tomorrow's another day / And I am not afraid / So bring on the rain" -- became a poignant reminder, and they helped the song land in the Top 10 on the pop charts as well.

Burn also includes the single "Downtime," which peaked at No. 5. Messina followed the record with her final studio album on Curb, Delicious Surprise.

Burn is available for streaming and purchase via Amazon.