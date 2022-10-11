15 Songs You Didn’t Know Phil Vassar Wrote

Phil Vassar became a force on the country music scene beginning in 1999, following the release of his self-titled debut album. That record included his first single, "Carlene," which featured backing vocals from 90s country hitmaker and longtime friend Collin Raye and climbed to No. 5 on the country airplay chart.

Not long after, he snagged his first No. 1 hit with "Just Another Day in Paradise," marking the beginning of a long-running streak of success for the Virginia native. So far, he's released seven studio albums and won over fans with trademark songs like "In a Real Love," "American Child," "Six-Pack Summer" and "I Would."

He's stayed active in the country music scene, recording new songs and performing shows regularly. This November, he'll embark on The Coming Home for Christmas Tour with longtime friend and collaborator Deana Carter.

Although Vassar has a long list of accolades and accomplishments to his name, many country fans may not know that his country music career actually started as a songwriter. In the 1990s, Vassar established himself as one of Nashville's most impressive writers. Over the decades, he's helped create some major hits and amazing album cuts for other celebrated artists within the genre.

Let's take a look at 15 country songs that Phil Vassar wrote that were recorded by other artists.