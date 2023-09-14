44 Years Ago: Kenny Rogers Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Forty-four years ago, on Sept. 14, 1979, Kenny Rogers received one of the entertainment industry's most distinguished honors: The singer and actor was presented with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Rogers' Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony occurred as the then-41-year-old was making a name for himself in both music and acting. His self-titled album, Kenny, had just been released, and he had also just earned his fifth No. 1 hit with "She Believes in Me." By 1979, the Texan had also appeared in the TV movie The Dream Makers, which starred James Franciscus and Michael Lerner, and was working on the first in a series of movies called The Gambler, based on his hit of the same name.

Rogers was also touted that year as being one of the few profitable artists in the industry, at a time when the economy was affecting musicians all over the country. Recognized by People magazine, along with several other singers, including Paul McCartney, Donna Summer, Peter Frampton and Debbie Harry, as one of the few success stories, Rogers saw The Gambler sell more than 2 million copies at the time. But while critics said that the economy affected his sales and that he should have sold much more, the country music star remained humble about his success.

"This is the largest record I've ever had, and I'm thrilled just the way it is," he stated.

By 1979, Rogers had also earned a handful of trophies, including a Grammys honor for his first No. 1 song, "Lucille," and six ACM Awards, including one for Entertainer of the Year.

Rogers is one of several country artists who have been given stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Other honorees include Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain and the late Patsy Cline.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

