BJ Barham to Embark on First Solo Tour in Four Years

American Aquarium's BJ Barham is hitting the road for a string of headlining dates this spring.

In recent months, the North Carolina native and accomplished singer-songwriter has been out on the road with his bandmates supporting their 2022 fan-funded album Chicomicoco. Barham's newly-announced set of U.S. concerts, which begin March 23 with a stop in Charlotte, N.C., marks his first full solo tour in four years.

"Stoked to announce that I'll be hitting the road in March for my first solo tour in four years," Barham shared on Twitter. "17 days. 23 shows. Just me, a guitar and almost two decades worth of stories and songs."

Tickets for all of Barham's solo live shows will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 13, beginning at 10AM EST. You can find additional information about ticketing options at American Aquarium's official website.

BJ Barham's 2023 Solo Tour Dates:

March 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Evening Muse (2 shows)

March 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Eddie’s Attic (2 shows)

March 25 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Bluebird Cafe (2 shows)

March 26 - Waverly, Ala. @ Standard Deluxe (2 shows)

March 27 - Mobile, Ala. @ The Merry Widow

March 28 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Red Dragon Listening Room

March 29 - Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theatre

March 30 - Austin, Texas @ The 04 Center

April 1 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Magnolia Motor Lounge

April 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Blue Door (2 shows)

April 3 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Mercury Lounge (2 shows)

April 4 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway

April 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads

April 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Scuba’s

April 7 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

April 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Club Cafe