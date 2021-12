The 50 Best Albums and EPs of 2021 from Country, Americana and Beyond

First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder was the 14th solo studio release from East Nashville transplant was the 14th solo studio release from East Nashville transplant Todd Snider . As a complete work, it’s a collection of funk-folk vignettes about existentialism in the 2020s, reaching its climax during the repeated, spoken word refrain of the penultimate “Agnostic Preacher’s Lament.”

“That’s the thing that everyone agrees on/Succeed at everything they try/Live forever and never die.”

In the center of that collection is “Handsome John,” an ode to the recently departed John Prine. The tune is a bit of an outlier on the album, but it’s the most personal, and it’s Snider’s best storytelling paying tribute to one of the genre’s best storytellers of all time.

Between 2000-2004, Snider released three studio albums and a live album on Prine’s Oh Boy Records, including his landmark East Nashville Skyline. But he didn’t know “Handsome John” very well, or so he professes in the opening lines.

“I didn’t know him as well as I tell everyone I did / Hell he was nearly 50 and I was only a kid / But even way back in those missing years / When he was still just catching on / There was nobody better than Handsome John.”

It’s been 27 years since the debut Songs for the Daily Planet, and Todd Snider has never compromised. Still, First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder may be the most fully realized version of Snider’s artistic vision. Many times, he’s proven that he is one of the sharpest and wittiest living songwriters. Other times, he has created a unique funk sound befitting the Margaritaville imprint of MCA that he first signed to so many years ago. Here he found a way to combine all of it, even harkening to his most mainstream hit “Beer Run” on the track “Stoner Yodel Number One:”

“All you need is a ten and a fiver? / A car and a key and a sober driver? / Now you’re preaching to the s***house choir.” -- Blake Ells