The 50 Best Albums and EPs of 2021 from Country, Americana and Beyond

Losing Side Records

When the pandemic began in early 2020, BJ Barham needed something to do with his time. On March 21, not yet knowing how long he would be forced to remain off the road, he began covering a song a day on his Instagram account–beginning by paying tribute to Kenny Rogers, who had passed away the day before, with “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.” By the third day, he had begun to lean on his love of 90s country, diving into the deep end with “John Deere Green” by Joe Diffie. Sometimes he covered friends (“The Bird Hunters” by Turnpike Troubadours on day six), sometimes he covered the completely unexpected (“Lua” by Bright Eyes was on day eight; he covered Death Cab for Cutie and The Killers along the way, too) and sometimes he covered the absurd (he tackled no fewer than two covers from the Netflix series “Tiger King” while it was abuzz). He paid tribute to heroes (John Prine, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Merle Haggard). He lifted up friends and peers (John Moreland, Susto). And he kept at it for 50 days.

None of us knew what to do with our time. All of us wanted community. All of us needed fun. Barham not only managed to navigate all three, he parlayed it into a new brand.

On March 12, 2021, he announced the creation of his own Losing Side Records, an outlet that allowed a tireless self-promoter and merchandising visionary an opportunity to create and release anything that he wanted, when he wanted. And on May 6, 2021 with no advance warning, American Aquarium released Slappers, Bangers and Certified Twangers Vol. 1.

It contained ten 90s country cover songs – five by male artists and five by female artists. Two have seen regular rotation in American Aquarium setlists this year: the “John Deere Green” that kind of started it all and a version of “Some Girls Do” by Sawyer Brown. He also included a version of Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” which he tweeted earlier this year was recorded “for folks that still wanted to listen to that song without having to listen to Toby Keith.” -- Blake Ells