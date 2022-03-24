American Aquarium Announces 2022 Chicamacomico Tour

American Aquarium is gearing up for a busy summer out on the road. The acclaimed alt-country group have announced the first leg of their 2022 Chicamacomico Tour.

The band will kick off their headlining trek on June 17 with a show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium with Hailey Whitters before heading to Atlanta and Birmingham. The band will hit cities along the East Coast before wrapping things up in July with stops in Richmond, Va. and Louisville, Ky. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

American Aquarium's tour comes ahead of their next album Chicamacomico, which is due out later this year. The tongue-twister of a title is a reference to the name of an island off the coast of North Carolina and a U.S. Coast Guard facility that was located there. Thanks to a crowdsourcing effort, the LP was fully funded by fans just under 46 hours after the campaign's launch. The band recorded the project in November 2021 at Sonic Ranch, the world's largest residential recording studio, which is located in Tornillo, Texas.

VIP Meet & Greet packages for the Chicamacomico Tour are available for purchase now. General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10AM EST. You can find more ticketing information at American Aquarium's official website.

American Aquarium's 2022 Chicamacomico Tour Dates:

June 17 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium June 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre June 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn June 21 — Ponte Vedra, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall June 22 — Charleston, S.C. @ The Pour House June 23 — Asheville, S.C. @ The Orange Peel June 24 — Durham, N.C. @ That Music Festival June 25 — Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger June 26 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club June 27 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts June 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Made June 30 — Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair July 1 — Richmond, Va. @ The National July 2 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom