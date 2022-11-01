Billy Strings Plots Winter 2023 Arena Tour

Multi-talented musician Billy Strings has just announced a streak of headlining arena shows set to begin this February.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will kick off the trek with three consecutive nights at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J., beginning Feb. 16. The month-long tour includes three appearances in Nashville, including two nights at Bridgestone Arena before a more intimate performance across the street at the historic Ryman Auditorium. He'll also stop in Charlottesville, Va., Atlanta and Charleston before wrapping up with three dates in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This new stretch of dates comes just a few weeks after Strings announced details of his upcoming album Me/And/Dad, which was made in partnership with his father and fellow musical talent, Terry Barber.

Fans can access a special pre-sale beginning tomorrow (Nov. 2) at 10AM local time before the general on-sale begins Friday (Nov. 4), also at 10AM local time. You can find additional details on ticketing options at Billy Strings' official website.