Billy Strings Extends Arena Tour Into Spring 2023
It's going to be a busy new year for Billy Strings. The Grammy Award-winning musician has extended his upcoming headlining tour into spring 2023.
Strings confirmed 22 additional dates across the U.S., including multiple performances in San Diego, Austin, Indianapolis and Cleveland. The string of appearances continues the bluegrass virtuoso's extensive touring schedule, including multiple sold-out shows in Nashville, Denver and Cincinnati.
Last month, Strings released his critically acclaimed record Me/And/Dad, made in partnership with his father and fellow musical talent, Terry Barber.
A special pre-sale will launch tomorrow (Dec. 7) at 10AM local time and run through Dec. 8 at 10PM local time. The general on-sale for all newly-announced dates will begin Friday, Dec. 9 at 10AM local time. You can find additional details on ticketing options at Billy Strings' official website.
Billy Strings' Spring 2023 Tour Dates:
April 13 — Southaven, Miss @ Landers Center
April 14 — Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
April 15 — Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
April 18 — Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center
April 20 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 21 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 22 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 17 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
May 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
May 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 24 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
June 2 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
June 3 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
June 7 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
June 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
June 10 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 13 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion
June 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion
June 16 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 17 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island