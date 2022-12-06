Billy Strings Extends Arena Tour Into Spring 2023

It's going to be a busy new year for Billy Strings. The Grammy Award-winning musician has extended his upcoming headlining tour into spring 2023.

Strings confirmed 22 additional dates across the U.S., including multiple performances in San Diego, Austin, Indianapolis and Cleveland. The string of appearances continues the bluegrass virtuoso's extensive touring schedule, including multiple sold-out shows in Nashville, Denver and Cincinnati.

Last month, Strings released his critically acclaimed record Me/And/Dad, made in partnership with his father and fellow musical talent, Terry Barber.

A special pre-sale will launch tomorrow (Dec. 7) at 10AM local time and run through Dec. 8 at 10PM local time. The general on-sale for all newly-announced dates will begin Friday, Dec. 9 at 10AM local time. You can find additional details on ticketing options at Billy Strings' official website.

Billy Strings' Spring 2023 Tour Dates:

April 13 — Southaven, Miss @ Landers Center

April 14 — Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 15 — Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

April 18 — Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center

April 20 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 21 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 22 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 17 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

May 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 24 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

June 2 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

June 3 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

June 7 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

June 9 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

June 10 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 13 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

June 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

June 16 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 17 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island