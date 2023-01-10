A Star-Studded Tribute Concert Will Celebrate the Life and Music of Leslie Jordan

An all-star roster of talent will come together to celebrate the life and music of actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan next month.

On Feb. 18, Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The one-night-only event will feature songs and stories from musicians who had admired and forged personal ties with the multi-talented star. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard are among the acts set to perform.

Some of Jordan's closest friends and colleagues, including Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan, will also take the stage to honor their late friend.

Jordan was best known for his many acting roles and stage performances, including his charismatic character Beverley Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace. The Tennessee native had gained a large social media following in recent years, thanks to his bubbly, warm personality and sharp snippets of wisdom.

In 2021, Jordan released his debut gospel album, Company's Comin', which featured collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, among others.

On Oct. 24, 2022, Jordan died in a car accident while driving to a film set in Hollywood, Calif. He was 67 years old.

All proceeds raised from the tribute will be donated to EB Research Partnership. The organization, which Jordan worked closely with in the years before his passing, is the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure the rare genetic skin disorder Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Tickets for Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan go on sale this Friday, Jan. 13 at 10AM CST. A special pre-sale will also kick off on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10AM CST. You can find more information on the event and ticketing options at AXS.com.