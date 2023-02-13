Billy Strings Adds Summer Dates to 2023 Headlining Tour
Bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings has expanded his 2023 tour schedule once again. Today (Feb. 13), the 30-year-old talent announced a span of live dates that stretch through August and July.
The new set of tour stops includes multiple dates in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Maine and Alabama, as well as a quick jaunt overseas for two performances in Germany. These newly announced shows will follow a lengthy roster of sold-out concerts across the U.S., as well as an appearance at the upcoming star-studded tribute to Leslie Jordan, which will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Feb. 19.
Tickets for all dates listed below will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 AM local time. A limited pre-sale will also begin Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 AM local time. You can find more information on ticketing options at Billy Strings' official website.
Billy Strings' 2023 Summer Tour Dates:
July 13 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 14 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 15 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 19 — Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena
July 21 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 22 — Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
July 23 — Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
July 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 26 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 28 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point
July 29 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point
Aug. 7 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
Aug. 8 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
Aug. 9 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grobe Freiheit 36
Aug. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Aug. 25 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 26 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater