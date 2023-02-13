Billy Strings Adds Summer Dates to 2023 Headlining Tour

Bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings has expanded his 2023 tour schedule once again. Today (Feb. 13), the 30-year-old talent announced a span of live dates that stretch through August and July.

The new set of tour stops includes multiple dates in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Maine and Alabama, as well as a quick jaunt overseas for two performances in Germany. These newly announced shows will follow a lengthy roster of sold-out concerts across the U.S., as well as an appearance at the upcoming star-studded tribute to Leslie Jordan, which will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Feb. 19.

Tickets for all dates listed below will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 AM local time. A limited pre-sale will also begin Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 AM local time. You can find more information on ticketing options at Billy Strings' official website.

Billy Strings' 2023 Summer Tour Dates:

July 13 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 15 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 19 — Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena

July 21 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 22 — Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 23 — Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 26 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 28 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point

July 29 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point

Aug. 7 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

Aug. 8 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

Aug. 9 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grobe Freiheit 36

Aug. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Aug. 25 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 26 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater