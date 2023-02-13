Billy Strings Adds Summer Dates to 2023 Headlining Tour

Billy Strings Adds Summer Dates to 2023 Headlining Tour

Alysse Gafkjen

Bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings has expanded his 2023 tour schedule once again. Today (Feb. 13), the 30-year-old talent announced a span of live dates that stretch through August and July.

The new set of tour stops includes multiple dates in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Maine and Alabama, as well as a quick jaunt overseas for two performances in Germany. These newly announced shows will follow a lengthy roster of sold-out concerts across the U.S., as well as an appearance at the upcoming star-studded tribute to Leslie Jordan, which will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Feb. 19.

Tickets for all dates listed below will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 AM local time. A limited pre-sale will also begin Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 AM local time. You can find more information on ticketing options at Billy Strings' official website.

Billy Strings' 2023 Summer Tour Dates:

July 13 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 14 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 15 — Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 19 — Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena
July 21 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 22 — Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
July 23 — Essex Junction, Vt. @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
July 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 26 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 28 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point
July 29 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point
Aug. 7 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
Aug. 8 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
Aug. 9 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grobe Freiheit 36
Aug. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Aug. 25 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater
Aug. 26 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater

Top 10 Billy Strings Songs

Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective.

While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.

Born and raised in a small town in Michigan, Strings' childhood was marked by difficult losses and hard times as his parents struggled with meth addiction. As a young adult, Strings dealt with his own addiction issues but was later able to find sobriety. 

He eventually left home and found his way to Nashville, where he gained his first exposure playing with mandolin player Don Julin. After four years with Julin, Strings went solo. Critical acclaim quickly followed.

From 2016 to 2022, Strings released one EP and four albums. Two of his records, 2019's Home and 2021's Renewal, have been nominated for Grammy Awards, with Home earning the top prize. He has also won an Americana Music Award and numerous International Bluegrass Music Awards, among other significant accolades. 

At the young age of 30, Strings has created a remarkable legacy, and we can't wait to see where he goes from here.

Filed Under: Billy Strings
Categories: Alt-Country, Americana, Bluegrass, Concert News, Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From TheBoot