Willie Nelson Announces Massive All-Star 90th Birthday Celebration

Willie Nelson will mark his 90th birthday in style with a star-studded, once-in-a-lifetime concert celebration.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will take place on April 29 and 30, 2023, at Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl.

The two-day event will include performances from Neil Young, Sturgill Simpson, Lyle Lovett, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Edie Brickell, Rosanne Cash, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Bobby Weir, Kacey Musgraves, Snoop Dogg, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Allison Russell, Beck, Norah Jones, The Lumineers, Leon Bridges, The Avett Brothers, Charley Crockett, Warren Haynes, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck and Ziggy Marley.

Many of Nelson's family members will be on hand for the celebrations, including Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, who performs under the moniker Particle Kid. Additional artists are expected to be added to the lineup over the coming weeks.

"I can't think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and of course the fans who made this all possible," Nelson says. "It's an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue."

Capital One Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cardholders can access a special presale beginning Jan. 25 at 10AM PT. To access the presale, you must have become a cardholder by Jan. 24, 2023, and you must use the first six digits of your card number to access the presale. A general on-sale will begin Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10AM PT via Ticketmaster.

Additional ticketing options, including limited travel packages, are available at WillieNelson90.com.