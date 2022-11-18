Dierks Bentley and Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings have teamed up for a brand-new duet, “High Note.” The rootsy five-minute song, which was written by Charlie Worsham and Jim Beavers, also features Worsham on acoustic guitar.

Longtime Bentley fans will hear the unmistakable sonic similarities to the country star’s 2010 bluegrass-influenced fifth studio album, Up on the Ridge. The tune harkens back to country roots, with traditional instruments including banjo and fiddle augmenting its delightfully organic throwback sound.

Bentley and Strings each helm verses on the track before joining on the chorus with Strings’ well-layered harmonies.

“If they ever drop the big one, I got me a plan / I won't be in no bunker eatin' peaches from a can / I'll be holed up in the basement with two very special guests / A big ol' stack of Flatt and Scruggs and a bag of Willie's best,” the “Drunk on a Plane” hitmaker sings on the opening verse, before ascending to the jaunty chorus.

“Goin' out on a high note / A blaze of glory lit in my left hand / I'm goin' out on a high note / Like a tenor in an old hillbilly band,” Bentley and Strings sing euphorically over up-tempo guitar lines and perfect picking.

The track then wraps with an all-star bluegrass jam featuring legends Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, and Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton on guitar.

“Bryan Sutton first tipped me off to Billy Strings about seven years ago mentioning that the future of bluegrass was in good hands,” Bentley shares in a press statement. “I was totally blown away the first time I saw him. I’ve cut songs like these since my first record, and I knew I wanted to have him on this one, I’m such a huge fan. It was a lot of fun to have him, Jerry, Sam and Bryan all passing licks around...having them all on this record means a lot to me personally."

“If I’m going out, I want it to be playing bluegrass with Billy Strings at Station Inn,” Bentley adds on Instagram, referencing the venue where the energetic “High Note” music video was filmed. The Station Inn is a staple music venue in Nashville where country and bluegrass legends including Dolly Parton, Bill Monroe, Ricky Skaggs, Ralph Stanley and Randy Travis have played.

“High Note” is Bentley’s latest song release following his current radio single “Gold” and duet with Elle King, “Worth a Shot.” The hitmaker’s tenth studio album and follow-up to 2018's The Mountain is slated to drop in 2023.