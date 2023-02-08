Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson + More Added to Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert Lineup

Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are just three of the newly-added acts set to appear at a star-studded tribute to actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan later this month.

Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt also join the roster of previously announced artists who will take the stage on Feb. 18 for Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan. The special one-night-only event, held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, will also feature performances from Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard.

Beloved for his charismatic, kind-hearted personality and biting humor, Jordan won viewers' hearts as the character Beverley Leslie on the long-running sitcom Will & Grace. Over the years, he performed multiple roles on television, film and the live stage and built a massive following on social media during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He forged many close friendships with artists within the country and Americana genres and released his debut gospel album, Company's Comin', in 2021. The project included collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, among others.

On Oct. 24, 2022, Jordan died in a car accident while driving to a film set in Hollywood, Calif. He was 67 years old.

Limited tickets for Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan are still available via AXS.com. All proceeds raised from the tribute will be donated to EB Research Partnership. The organization, which Jordan worked closely with in the years before his passing, is the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare genetic skin disorder.