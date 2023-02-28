Caitlin Rose and Andrew Combs Plot 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Acclaimed singer-songwriters Caitlin Rose and Andrew Combs are teaming up for an extensive co-headlining tour this spring.

The two Nashville-based talents will take the stage together for ten stops across the U.S., beginning with a visit to Louisville, Ky., on May 30. The longtime friends and creative collaborators will stop at venues in Chicago, Cleveland, Washington D.C. and New York City, among other cities, before wrapping up on June 10 at Milkboy in Philadelphia.

Rose is hitting the road supporting her recent album Cazimi, which marked her first new record in nearly ten years. In Aug. 2022, Combs released his own immensely personal record, Sundays, which was born out of a period of intensive personal turmoil and transformation.

Ahead of their co-headlining jaunt, Rose will travel across the west coast as support for The Old 97's 2023 tour. You can find additional information on those dates, as well as on-sale information for Rose and Combs' shows, here.

Caitlin Rose + Andrew Combs' 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

May 30 - Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar

May 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Sleeping Village

June 1 - Ferndale, Mich. @ Magic Bag

June 2 - Newport, Ky. @ Southgate

June 3 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ HiFi

June 4 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

June 6 - Washington, D.C. @ DC9

June 7 - New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge

June 9 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Wonder Bar

June 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Milkboy