The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Andrew Combs, Zoe Butler + More

Avery Anna is a fast-rising singer-songwriter who isn't afraid of wearing her heart on her sleeve. Much of her releases thus far have showcased her "sad girl country-pop" brand, and "Critic" is no different. The poignant mid-tempo ballad chronicles the emotional cage Anna is trapped in by her overly critical and insecure boyfriend.

"I didn't know spending time with my best friend wasn't okay / Is it 'cause you know right when you leave the room she'll ask why I stayed / But I'm searching for approval from you / And it's kind of pathetic, what I let this turn into," Anna sings in the painfully candid verse. -- Jeremy Chua