The Boot’s Weekly Picks: The Whitmore Sisters, Allison Moorer + More

"Wish for You" is the first single from Allison Moorer's upcoming self-titled EP, due out Feb. 11 via Thirty Tigers. The inspiration for the project was her 11-year-old son, John Henry Earle, who is autistic and lives with a severe speech disability. When John Henry began creating his own unique melodies and humming them on repeat, Moorer wrote lyrics around them, turning them into full songs.

"Doing this EP set me free as a singer," she said in a statement. "John Henry's melodies are so interesting —they lean classical to my ear, and they're not necessarily western in tone — who knows how he's coming up with his tunes. I tried to get out of my comfort zone and be as open as possible when writing music around them."

