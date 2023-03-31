Amy Grant and Vince Gill Reveal 2023 Christmas at the Ryman Dates

Amy Grant and Vince Gill are bringing back their popular Christmas at the Ryman residency for another year this December.

The talented pair will take the stage together at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for 12 shows, including a limited amount of matinee performances, beginning on Dec. 13.

"'Christmas at the Ryman' has become one of our favorite holiday traditions," Grant says. "This is our 13th year doing these shows and it is always so special to celebrate the season with you all. We can't wait to create more holiday memories this year."

Fans can expect the couple, who celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary earlier this month, to share their own renditions of many holiday classics and original tunes, including Grant's popular 1983 track "Tennessee Christmas."

Opening acts for each of Grant and Gill's 2023 Christmas at the Ryman shows will be announced in the weeks ahead. Tickets for the dates below are non-transferable and are on sale now via Ryman.com.

Amy Grant + Vince Gill's 2023 Christmas at the Ryman Dates:

Dec. 13 at 7:30pm

Dec. 14 at 7:30pm

Dec. 16 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Dec. 17 at 3:00pm & 7:30 pm

Dec. 19 at 7:30pm

Dec. 20 at 7:30pm

Dec. 22 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Dec. 23 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm