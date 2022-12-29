It was a special night for Amy Grant as she received the Kennedy Center Honors on Wednesday (Dec. 28). Not only did the night highlight her tenured career in music, but it was also a triumphant return to the spotlight after a bicycle accident sidelined her in the Summer of 2022.

Several artists were on hand to pay tribute to Grant, including the Highwomen. Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires took the stage to harmonize on Grant's song "Somewhere Down the Road," a track from her 1997 album Behind the Eyes.

In addition to the Highwomen, other artists performed in Grant's honor. Sheryl Crow sang "Baby Baby," and Michael W. Smith teamed up with Bebe and CeCe Winans to present a medley of worship songs including "El Shaddai" and "Sing Your Praise to the Lord."

The six-time Grammy winner was on hand to receive her award. It's one of her first television appearances since recovering from injuries sustained in a biking accident on July 27. Although the last few months have been tough, Grant sees the accident as a blessing.

"The three things I kept saying over and over again, 'I can't believe I have all of my teeth, something's wrong with my shoulder and I needed this,'" she tells CBS Mornings.

"And I think about how, what energy I have left and how would I like to use it differently," she adds. "And it's been such a gift."

What that gift looks like moving into 2023 has yet to be seen, but she is due back out on the road again starting in February.