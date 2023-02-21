Record Store Day 2023: 15 Must-Buy Releases for Country + Americana Fans

Over the past fifteen years, Record Store Day has become an unofficial holiday for music lovers worldwide. The annual event draws thousands of eager shoppers to their local record stores in hopes of snagging limited releases from their favorite artists.

On Saturday, April 22, Record Store Day 2023 will usher in the release of rare, expanded and never-before-released material from acts from a wide range of genres, from psychedelic rock to classic jazz standards. To make your shopping expedition easier, we've curated a list of 15 must-buy vinyl Record Store Day exclusives that country and Americana fans will love.

This year includes exciting new vinyl pressings from Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, who were also tapped as Record Store Day's official 2023 ambassadors. Buyers can also snatch up remastered recordings from Dolly Parton, a brand new record from Son Volt or revisit a star-studded tribute concert honoring the late Kenny Rogers. Whether you are hunting for records from Taylor Swift, Orville Peck or Elvis Presley, there's a little something for everyone this Record Store Day.

You can browse the complete list of RSD 2023 releases here, but keep reading to see our 15 must-have vinyl exclusives available on April 22.