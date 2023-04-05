It's been a big week for Tanya Tucker: Just days after being announced as a Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2023 inductee, the Texas native is ready to share more new music with fans.

Sweet Western Sound, due out on June 2 via Fantasy Records, will serve as Tucker's twenty-sixth studio album. The 64-year-old country talent recruited Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, who served as co-producers on her acclaimed 2019 comeback record While I'm Livin', to help bring her latest project to life.

The 10-track LP includes "Breakfast In Birmingham," a duet with Carlile, as well as three co-writes between the close friends and creative collaborators. Sweet Western Sound also opens and closes with a voicemail recording from influential songwriter and longtime friend Billy Joe Shaver, who died in 2020.

"Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I'm excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor," Tucker says. "It's ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn't know if we'd be working together again on a new album after While I'm Livin'!! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we're MAGIC together, and I'm starting to believe her!!!!"

Along with today's (April 5) album announcement, Tucker shared the album cut "Kindness," which was penned by Carlile's close friends and bandmates, the Hanseroth brothers. The sweeping, reflective track showcases Tucker's rich vocals as she casts out wishes for the future that lies before her.

"When all the wasted years have come and gone / And there's just the empty sky to look upon / And all the dreams that pulled our hearts are memories / I will remember what it felt like to be free," she proclaims. "'Cause I've been everything there is to be / Come on baby, show some kindness to me."

To mark the release of Sweet Western Sound, Tucker will perform two headlining shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on June 3 and 4. Tickets for both concert dates go on sale this Friday, April 7 at 10AM CT. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tanya Tucker, Sweet Western Sound Track List:

1. "Tanya" (written by Billy Joe Shaver, Tanya Tucker)

2. "Kindness" (Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

3. "Breakfast In Birmingham" featuring Brandi Carlile (Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin)

4. "Waltz Across a Moment" (Shooter Jennings)

5. "Ready as I’ll Never Be" (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

6. "The List" (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

7. "Letter to Linda" (Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings)

8. "City of Gold" (JT Nero)

9. "That Wasn’t Me" (Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

10. "When the Rodeo Is Over" (Where Do the Cowboys Go?) (Billy Don Burns, Craig Dillingham)