Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill have been chosen as the Country Music Hall of Fame's class of 2023. This year's roster of inductees was unveiled during a live-streamed press event on Monday (April 3) hosted by Vince Gill.

Tucker, who has been enjoying a recent career renaissance following the release of her critically acclaimed 2019 record While I'm Livin', was selected as this year's honoree in the Veterans Era category.

During her acceptance speech, Tucker reflected on her first journey to Nashville as a 9-year-old, and her father telling her that she would never become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"I want to thank my dad, he was the reason I was here. He was my first believer, but my second believer was Billy Sherrell," Tucker said, acknowledging the accomplished record producer who worked alongside her during her early career.

Gill was visibly moved as he announced Loveless, his longtime friend and creative collaborator, as this year's Modern Era Artist nominee.

"It is such a privilege to be a part of this family," Loveless told the crowd. "It's been a long road since the age of fourteen but thank god I'm here and thank you all so much."

78-year-old McDill was selected for this year's Songwriter category for his impressive roster of country music hits, including Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes," Alan Jackson's "Gone Country" and Pam Tillis' "All the Good Ones Are Gone."

The four join the 149 current members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, including 2022's inductees Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and music executive Joe Galante.