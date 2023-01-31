Josh Turner Will Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Long Black Train’ With New Tour

It's been 20 years since the release of Josh Turner's debut album Long Black Train, and the country talent is celebrating the occasion in a very special way.

The South Carolina native will embark on his 2023 Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour later this year, giving fans a second chance to enjoy the songs that helped Turner break into the country music scene two decades ago.

"Hey y'all, when I realized that "Long Black Train" was celebrating the big 2-0 this year, it was hard for me to believe," Turner shared in a message on his social media pages. "I hope you can join me to celebrate on the Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour kicking off this spring."

Turner will kick things off on March 4 with a stop at The Plant in Dothan, Ala., before hitting a mix of intimate theaters, outdoor amphitheaters, festivals, and fairgrounds across the U.S. through September.

Released on Oct. 14, 2003, Long Black Train climbed to No. 4 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, propelled by the success of the record's hit title track. Turner has released a total of nine studio albums and charted four No. 1 singles, including "Your Man" and "All Over Me."

A complete list of Turner's upcoming concert dates can be found below. Additional ticketing information is available at his official website.

Josh Turner's 2023 Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

March 4 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

March 6 - Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival 2023

March 24 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

March 25 - Wickenburg, Ariz. @ Party in the Desert

April 13 - Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre

April 14 - Jim Thorpe, Penn. @ Penn's Peak

May 5 - Hot Springs, Ark. @ Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

June 3 - Pender, Neb. @ Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska

June 9 - Nelsonville, Ohio @ Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival

June 10 - Renfro Valley, Kent. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

June 16 - Prestonburg, Kent. @ Mountain Arts Center

June 17 - Romeoville, Ill. @ Deer Crossing Park

July 1 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Alabama Theatre

July 2 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ Simply Freedom Fest

July 15 - Breim, Norway @ Norsk Countrytreff 2023

July 22 - West Liberty, Iowa @ Muscatine County Fair

Aug. 4 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center

Aug. 5 - Sterling, Colo. @ Logan County Fairgrounds

Aug. 10 - Grants Pass, Ore. @ Josephine County Fairgrounds

Aug. 11 - John Day, Ore. @ Grant County Fairgrounds

Aug. 12 - Oroville, Calif. @ Gold Country Casino

Aug. 18 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California

Aug. 24 - Princeton, Ill. @ Bureau County Fairgrounds

Sept. 23 - Columbus, Minn. @ Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack