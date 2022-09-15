Josh Turner Announces New Christmas Special and Holiday Tour

Josh Turner is getting into the holiday spirit already with the announcement of a new Christmas special and 2022 Christmas tour.

The special, King Size Manger, is part of the Gaither Gospel Series and features Turner singing holiday tunes from his 2021 Christmas album of the same name. The special was filmed at the Grove in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and has collaborations with Pat McLaughlin, Rhonda Vincent, the Turner Family (featuring Turner's wife, Jennifer, and sons Hampton, Colby, Marion and Hawke) and more.

Turner will be joined by hosts Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase. The special will be available on DVD on Oct. 21, and it will air on UPtv on Nov. 18 at 7PM ET. Turner says the production is reminiscent of his 2021 Christmas tour.

"I wanted the special to feel like an extension of our Christmas tour from last year," the country star says. "My family came out on the road and they were a big part of the King Size Manger Tour. Jennifer played keys on numerous songs, Hampton played most of the show and Hawke, Marion and Colby were all featured on several songs. I think we were able to capture a big part of the road show."

Turner will take his Christmas show, and his family, on the road yet again in 2022, on the King Size Manger Tour. The holiday tour currently features six dates, kicking off Dec. 2 in Macon, Ga., and ending Dec. 17 in Oklahoma City, Okla. More dates are still to be announced.

"Last year was a first for me in all my years of touring," he says. "It was an extra special tour because my family was able to join me on stage. I don’t know how many more years we’ll have a Christmas tour, so Jennifer and I are soaking up these special moments as a family."

In addition to his new Christmas special and tour, Turner is also treating fans to a vinyl release of his King Size Manger album, out this Friday, Sept. 16.

“I was really excited that we were able to release King Size Manger on vinyl this year," he says. "I’ve collected vinyl records pretty much my entire life and there is just something extra special about listening to Christmas music on a record player."

Josh Turner's the King Size Manger Christmas Tour Dates:

Dec. 2 — Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

Dec. 3 — The Villages, Fla. @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Dec. 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts

Dec. 9 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Dec. 16 — Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre

Dec. 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion