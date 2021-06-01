15 Years Ago: Josh Turner’s ‘Your Man’ Goes Gold

Fifteen years ago today, on June 1, 2006, Josh Turner earned the first gold certification of his career -- the first two, in fact. On that date, Turner's then-recent single "Your Man," as well as his 2003 single "Long Black Train," was certified gold, for sales of 500,000 copies.

Turner had released "Your Man" just over 10 months earlier, on July 26, 2005. It led his album of the same name, released on Jan. 24, 2006, and became Turner's first No. 1 single. The single went platinum (1 million copies) in September of 2012, likely aided at least partially by Scotty McCreery's performances of the song during the 10th season of American Idol in 2011.

As of February 2021, "Your Man" has been certified three-times platinum.

Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois and Jace Everett co-wrote "Your Man," which finds its protagonist professing over a slinky, country melody, "Ain't nobody ever loved nobody / The way that I love you ... I can't believe how much it turns me on / Just to be your man." In the song's music video, Turner's wife Jennifer plays his love interest.

"Long Black Train," meanwhile, was the title track of and second single from Turner's debut album, released on Oct. 14, 2003. As a single, it dropped that May and proceeded to peak at No. 13 on the country singles chart. Mark Wright and Frank Rogers co-wrote the song, which was certified platinum in 2018.

On June 25, Turner will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his Your Man album with the release of a deluxe version of the project. In addition to its 11 original songs, the deluxe album features a live version of "Your Man," from a show in Kansas City, Mo.

