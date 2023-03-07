Mary Chapin Carpenter Reveals 2023 Headlining Tour Dates
Mary Chapin Carpenter is hitting the road this summer for a stretch of U.S. headlining dates.
The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member will kick off the set of intimate performances with a stop at New Orleans' Orpheum Theater on June 2 before stopping at venues across the country through the end of August. The tour follows Carpenter's Best Folk Album nomination for One Night Lonely (Live) at last month's Grammy Awards.
Tickets for all newly-announced concert dates below will go on sale this Friday, March 10, at 10 AM local time. A special pre-sale will begin tomorrow (March) at 10 AM local time via Seated. You can find additional information on ticketing options and tour dates at Mary Chapin Carpenter's official website.
Mary Chapin Carpenter's 2023 Tour Dates:
June 2 — New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theater
June 3 — Galveston Island, Texas @ The Grand 1894 Opera House
June 4 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
June 6 — Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre
June 7 — Abilene, Texas @ Paramount Theatre
June 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ KiMo Theater
June 10 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Tucson Theatre
June 13 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
June 15 — Boulder, Colo. @ Chautauqua Auditorium
June 16 — Breckenridge, Colo. @ Riverwalk Center
Aug. 3 — Brownfield, Maine @ Stone Mountain Arts Center
Aug. 4 — Brownfield, Maine @ Stone Mountain Arts Center
Aug. 5 — Katonah, N.Y. @ Caramoor Center
Aug. 6 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
Aug. 8 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 9 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
Aug. 10 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre
Aug. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Knight Theater
Aug. 12 — Lexington, Ky. @ Lexington Opera House
Aug. 18 — Beverly, Mass. @ Cabot Theatre
Aug. 19 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
Aug. 20 — Nashua, N.H. @ Nashua Center
Aug. 22 — Northampton, Mass. @ Academy of Music