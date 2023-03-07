Mary Chapin Carpenter is hitting the road this summer for a stretch of U.S. headlining dates.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member will kick off the set of intimate performances with a stop at New Orleans' Orpheum Theater on June 2 before stopping at venues across the country through the end of August. The tour follows Carpenter's Best Folk Album nomination for One Night Lonely (Live) at last month's Grammy Awards.

Tickets for all newly-announced concert dates below will go on sale this Friday, March 10, at 10 AM local time. A special pre-sale will begin tomorrow (March) at 10 AM local time via Seated. You can find additional information on ticketing options and tour dates at Mary Chapin Carpenter's official website.

Mary Chapin Carpenter's 2023 Tour Dates:

June 2 — New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theater

June 3 — Galveston Island, Texas @ The Grand 1894 Opera House

June 4 — Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

June 6 — Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre

June 7 — Abilene, Texas @ Paramount Theatre

June 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ KiMo Theater

June 10 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Tucson Theatre

June 13 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

June 15 — Boulder, Colo. @ Chautauqua Auditorium

June 16 — Breckenridge, Colo. @ Riverwalk Center

Aug. 3 — Brownfield, Maine @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

Aug. 4 — Brownfield, Maine @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

Aug. 5 — Katonah, N.Y. @ Caramoor Center

Aug. 6 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Aug. 8 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 9 — Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

Aug. 10 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre

Aug. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Knight Theater

Aug. 12 — Lexington, Ky. @ Lexington Opera House

Aug. 18 — Beverly, Mass. @ Cabot Theatre

Aug. 19 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Aug. 20 — Nashua, N.H. @ Nashua Center

Aug. 22 — Northampton, Mass. @ Academy of Music