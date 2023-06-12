Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin Plot Fall 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Celebrated singer-songwriters and longtime friends Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin are hitting the road again this fall.
On Monday (June 12), the pair revealed seventeen new dates across the U.S., continuing a long-running tradition of embarking on intimate, joint tours together. The pair will take the stage as a duo, sharing stories and memories while revisiting some of their biggest solo hits and career favorites. The trek will begin with a stop in Immokalee, Fla., on Sept. 28 and will continue through the end of October.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all newly-announced performances from Carpenter and Colvin will go on sale this Friday, June 16, beginning at 10AM local time. Fans can also access a limited pre-sale beginning tomorrow, June 13, at 10AM local time, hosted by Seated.
Mary Chapin Carpenter + Shawn Colvin's Fall 2023 Tour Dates:
Sept. 28 — Immokalee, Fla. @ Seminole Casino
Sept. 29 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Amaturo Theater
Sept. 30 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre
Oct. 3 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Lyric Theatre
Oct. 4 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Walker Theatre
Oct. 6 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Oct. 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 10 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Theater
Oct. 11 — Evanston, Ill. @ Cahn Auditorium
Oct. 12 — Eau Claire, Wisc. @ Pablo Center at the Confluence
Oct. 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Pantages Theatre
Oct. 14 — Urbana, Ill. @ Krannert Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 18 — Newark, Ohio @ Midland Theatre
Oct. 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ University of Buffalo
Oct. 21 — Ithaca, N.Y. @ State Theater
Oct. 22 — Potsdam, N.Y. @ Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall
Oct. 24 — York, Pa. @ Appel Center for the Performing Arts