Jaimee Harris Proclaims ‘Love is Gonna Come Again,’ Shares 2023 Tour Dates [EXCLUSIVE]

Jaimee Harris offers comfort amidst grief with her powerful new track "Love is Gonna Come Again," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Nov. 29).

Penned by Harris and Graham Weber, "Love is Gonna Come Again" is the impressive second single from the talented Texas-born singer-songwriter's upcoming album, Boomerang Town. The intricate, emotional song taps into the blanket of uncertainty and pain that can engulf those reeling from a devastating loss.

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, my local music community and family experienced a tremendous amount of loss beginning in 2016," Harris tells The Boot. "I wanted so badly to encourage the grieving friends around me, particularly those who had lost their partners. This song began in 2017 but was filled with annoying advice-giving and judgment."

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Harris found herself revisiting the unfinished song. With the help of modern technology and the wisdom of a friend and longtime creative collaborator, she approached the piece through a critical new perspective.

"In 2020, via the magic of Zoom, I pulled in my friend and frequent co-writer Graham Weber to help me figure out how to steer this song in the right direction," she continues. "He helped me by asking questions about what I'd want someone to say to me. I realized what I'd want is for someone to acknowledge my pain, tell me it's okay to not have a deadline on grief, and they'd hold onto that hope I couldn't grab a hold of quite yet."

The result is a warm, stirring message of resilience and understanding to those navigating some of life's toughest moments. Driven by Harris' rich, heart-wrenching vocals, "Love is Gonna Come Again" offers a reminder that even the darkest days will eventually come to pass.

"I know you don't believe me yet, stuck inside your head / Wondering what you could have said, in that bed," Harris proclaims in the track's comforting chorus. "Love will find you and remind you of the things you thought you'd give up feeling / Love is gonna come again."

The accompanying music video for "Love is Going to Come Again" was directed, filmed and edited by Sloane and Felix Lenz of the Austin-based brother-sister team The Lenz Twinz. Harris says she has long admired the work of the multi-talented siblings, who are also members of the glam rock band Lord Friday the 13th.

"I am a huge fan of their music and all of their creative work, particularly Sloane's fashion line," Harris explains. "I first met them when I was singing background vocals in a teenage rock band with William Harries Graham (Jon Dee Graham's son) and The Continental Club. Sloane and Felix would come to see us every Wednesday in the best, unique outfits. I quickly discovered that Sloane had already been featured in Teen Vogue by 16 years old for her fashion line THISISSLOANE and that she often worked with her brother Felix to create music videos. Sloane has designed custom stage costumes for me in the past. I also worked with The Lenz Twinz on the Bela Lugosi-style "Creatures" music video for my acoustic EP, The Congress House Sessions."

"For this song, I wanted Felix to write out the lyrics in his signature style. I also wanted them to be projected onto a fake TV of some kind," she notes. "Sloane and Felix came up with the idea to have Felix wear the TV as a head. It reminds me of when I'm depressed and it seems all I can do is zone out in front of the TV. There's a strange comfort in it."

Watch the official music video for "Love is Gonna Come Again" below:

Boomerang Town, Harris' sophomore album, will be released on Feb. 17 via Thirty Tigers. The project finds the accomplished folk-country act unpacking the complicated, at times dark aspects of everyday life within her own family and American culture as a whole.

Through cuttingly raw and honest story-telling, Harris introduces listeners to characters that feel like longtime neighbors. These well-crafted slice-of-life songs highlight the all-too-familiar challenges plaguing many within rural America, from addiction to generational trauma and the effects of class and capitalism. Harris includes moments of lightness, too, including "Love is Gonna Come Again" and the heartfelt "Missing Someone," which remind us that there is still plenty of joy to be found amongst the pain.

In support of Boomerang Town, Harris will hit the road next year for a lengthy set of tour dates, which kicks off Jan. 5 in Winter Haven, Fla. and includes stops in San Francisco, Austin and Nashville. You can find a complete list of concert dates below. Additional information on the tour and ticketing options is available at Jaimee Harris' official website.

Jaimee Harris' 2023 Tour Dates:

Jan. 5 - Winter Haven, Fla. @ Gram Parsons Derry Down *

Jan. 6 - Sarasota, Fla. @ Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center *

Jan. 7 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts *

Jan. 8 - Gainesville, Fla. @ Heartwood Soundstage *

Jan. 10 - St. Augustine, Fla. Cafe Eleven *

Jan. 11 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ Purple House Concerts *

Jan. 13-15 - Seaside, Fla. @ 30A Songwriters Festival

Jan. 18 - Mobile, Ala. @ The People’s Room

Jan 20 - LaGrange, Ga. @ Pure Life House of Music

Jan. 26 - Little Rock, Ark. @ White Water Tavern^

Jan. 27 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Mercury Lounge

Jan. 28 - McAlester, Okla. @ Spaceship Earth Coffee

Jan. 29 - Pittsburg, Kan. @ Olive Street Presents

Feb. 1-3 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Folk Alliance International

Feb. 19 - Santa Monica, Calif. @ McCabe’s

Feb. 23 - San Francisco, Calif. @ KC Turner’s House Concert

Feb. 25 - Austin, Texas @ C-Boys Heart & Soul

March 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Analog

March 15 - Durango, Colo. @ Ft. Lewis College +

March 16 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ St. Francis Auditorium +

March 17 - Corrales, N.M. @ Historic Old San Ysidro Church +

March 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Musical Instrument Museum +

April 3 - Austin, Texas @ The Saxon Pub #

April 4 - Fort Worth, Texas @ The Post at River East #

April 5 - Houston, Texas @ McGonigel's Mucky Duck #

April 6 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Red Dragon Listening Room #

April 8 - Bluffton, S.C. @ Roasting Room #

Sep. 14 - Columbus, Miss. @ Barn Concert Series !

* Supporting Mary Gauthier

^ With Bonnie Montgomery

# With Pat Bryne

+ With Tim O’Brien, Jan Fabricius, and Mary Gauthier

! Supporting Jim Lauderdale