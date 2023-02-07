Nickel Creek Announce Spring 2023 Headlining Tour Dates

Beloved bluegrass trio Nickel Creek will embark on their first headlining tour in nine years this spring.

Members Chris Thile, Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins will kick off their 2023 trek with a stop in Cincinnati's Andrew J Brady Music Center on April 15. They'll continue the tour through mid-June, stopping at theaters, clubs and music halls across the U.S., including The Fillmore in Philadelphia and The Eastern in Atlanta, before wrapping things up at Kansas City's Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Select dates will feature opening sets from multi-talented Guatemalan artist Gaby Moreno, folk singer-songwriter and I'm With Her band member Aoife O'Donovan and the buzzed-about acoustic supergroup Hawktail. Additional concert dates are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Nickel Creek will hit the road in support of their highly anticipated comeback record Celebrants, due out March 24 on Thirty Tigers. The project features 18 new tracks recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A and will make their first LP in nine years. In April, the band will celebrate their new career chapter with three sold-out performances at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Tickets for their newly announced headlining dates, listed below, will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 AM local time. A special pre-sale for general admission and VIP packages will begin tomorrow, Feb. 8 at 10 AM local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options at Nickel Creek's official website.

Nickel Creek's Spring 2023 Tour Dates:

April 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *

April 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Byham Theater *

April 18 — New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall *

April 20 — Concord, N.H. @ Capitol Center for the Arts *

April 21 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre *

April 22 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park *

April 24 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore *

April 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Co *

May 1 — Charlottesville, Pa. @ Ting Pavilion ‡

May 3 — York, Pa. @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts ‡

May 4 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ‡

June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern *

June 3 — Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Center *

June 6 — Akron, Ohio @ E.J. Thomas Hall *

June 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Venue TBA *

June 9 — Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed *

June 10 — Milwaukee, Wise. @ Riverside Theater *

June 11 — Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District *

June 13 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts *

* with special guest Gaby Moreno

† with special guest Aoife O’Donovan

‡ with special guest Hawktail