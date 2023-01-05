Danielle Bradbery Plots ‘A Special Place’ Tour for 2023

Fresh off the release of her stellar single "A Special Place," powerhouse vocalist Danielle Bradbery is set to embark on her first headlining tour next month.

The aptly named A Special Place Tour will kick off on Feb. 23 in Indianapolis, Ind., before stopping at cities across the U.S., including New York City, Philadelphia and Austin. The nine-date trek will wrap up on April 1 with a special show in Bradbery's hometown of Houston, Texas.

"I'm so excited to hit the road for my very first headline tour," she says. "I've built a show that I'm really proud of and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Tickets for all concert dates are available now via Danielle Bradbery's official website.

Danielle Bradbery's 2023 A Special Place Tour Dates:

Feb. 23 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ HI-FI

Feb. 24 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

Feb. 25 -Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache

March 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge

March 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ MilkBoy

March 11 - Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton

March 30 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 31 - Austin, Texas @ Antone’s Nightclub

April 1 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live