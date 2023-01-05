Danielle Bradbery Plots ‘A Special Place’ Tour for 2023
Fresh off the release of her stellar single "A Special Place," powerhouse vocalist Danielle Bradbery is set to embark on her first headlining tour next month.
The aptly named A Special Place Tour will kick off on Feb. 23 in Indianapolis, Ind., before stopping at cities across the U.S., including New York City, Philadelphia and Austin. The nine-date trek will wrap up on April 1 with a special show in Bradbery's hometown of Houston, Texas.
"I'm so excited to hit the road for my very first headline tour," she says. "I've built a show that I'm really proud of and I can't wait for everyone to see it."
Tickets for all concert dates are available now via Danielle Bradbery's official website.
Danielle Bradbery's 2023 A Special Place Tour Dates:
Feb. 23 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ HI-FI
Feb. 24 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live
Feb. 25 -Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache
March 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge
March 10 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ MilkBoy
March 11 - Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton
March 30 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
March 31 - Austin, Texas @ Antone’s Nightclub
April 1 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live