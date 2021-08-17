Story Behind the Song: Danielle Bradbery, ‘Stop Draggin’ Your Boots’

In her 2021 single "Stop Draggin' Your Boots," Danielle Bradbery is over her man's lack of commitment. He'd better go all-in — or get out.

"Stop draggin' your boots / Up onto my porch / Kickin' mud off your heels / Knockin' on my door / Thinkin' I'll let you leave 'em by the bed on the floor / You ain't gonna crash your party here no more / You better get to walking if you don't want what you got," Bradbery sings in the chorus of the song, written by Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson. She says she got "Shania vibes" right from the first lines.

Below, Bradbery shares the story behind "Stop Draggin' Your Boots" in her own words.

Fun fact about the song is that I actually didn't write the song this time: It was an outside pitch, which I love just as much. I think if you hear the right song, then that's perfect.

And when I first heard this song, it reminded me of Shania Twain. It gave me so much of Shania vibes — that '90s country-meets-today's country [thing], which I feel like is a little hard to find.

It was super catchy. There's just a lot of things that I was like, "Okay, this is good — this is really good." We ended up recording it with Nathan Chapman [as producer], who's incredible ...

It's probably right off the bat, the verses [where I first felt the Shania vibes]: [sings] "You say you want me ... and then you don't" ... It's very — that swingy melody, like Shania used to have, and just very sassy. You're like, "Hey, man, what's up? What are you gonna do?"

So, it just had Shania written all over it, and, I mean, that's not bad, so I just ran with it.