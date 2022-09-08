Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place."

Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be.

Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she kicks off the song by describing this not-so-pleasant location.

"The room is hot and the pool is cold / The TV ain't got HBO / The water pressure's always low, and the minibar is empty," she sings. Then, she reveals that the place she has in mind for her less-than-lovely ex? It's "a special place in Hell."

"There's a special place in Hell / A zero-star hotel / Don't worry 'bout your stay / 'Cause I've already paid / There's a special place in Hell for you," she sings in the chorus.

The song's edgy lyrics are accompanied by an upbeat tempo and fun country instrumentation. The tune also showcases her broad vocal range.

Bradbery released a lyric video to accompany the song, showing scenes of her singing while the lyrics appear across the screen.

In a post shared to Instagram, Bradbery says "A Special Place" kicks off a new "era of music." The song's co-writer and fellow singer Maren Morris commented on the post, writing, "Love it, DB. Thank you for doing it justice and BEYOND."

"A Special Place" is Bradbery's first release since her March 2022 project, In Between: The Collection. The song follows recent singles "Stop Draggin' Your Boots," "Break My Heart Again" and "Look at the Mess I'm In."