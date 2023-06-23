Tim McGraw has a candid conversation with his favorite liquor in his new song, “Hey Whiskey.”

Here, McGraw personifies his favorite glass of whiskey as he chronicles the unwavering companionship it’s provided. Listeners first get introduced to the mean-spirited “whiskey” in the opening verse as McGraw recounts how it’s accompanied him through life’s milestones, trying moments and heartbreaks.

“All I ever did was give you my attention / Every Friday night since I turned twenty-two / I trusted you with my naive intentions / Hey whiskey, what'd I ever do to you? / I gave you every penny in my pocket / You helped me lie and made me tell the truth / Stayed out with you all night when you came calling / Hey whiskey, what'd I ever do to you?” McGraw ponders helplessly in the first verse.

The core of “Hey Whiskey,” however, finds McGraw ruminating on how whiskey’s betrayed him. It’s a hard pill to swallow, especially after spending the bulk of his life with numerous glasses, only to be kicked to the curb by it.

“I let you stay, you made her leave / You made me say things I don't mean / To the only girl that ever made me choose / I gave you everything I had / Went to hell and can't get back / The only thing I couldn't stand to lose / Hey whiskey / Hey whiskey, what'd I ever do to you?” he muses, with disappointment coursing through his delivery.

“Hey Whiskey” is the latest preview of McGraw’s forthcoming new album, Standing Room Only. Due out Aug. 25, the 13-song set includes its title track, which is currently No. 17 and rising on the Mediabase Country chart.

Of his upcoming record, McGraw shares, “As an artist, I always want to dig deeper and get better every time I make a new record — it’s a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we’ve made. I’ve been working on this album since 2020, and this collection of songs are some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music I’ve ever recorded."

“I’m excited to have ‘Hey Whiskey’ out so fans can start hearing more of what we’re working on — and maybe even more before August," he adds.

Exclusive album packages of Standing Room Only are available for pre-order now at McGraw's merch store.

Tim McGraw, Standing Room Only Track List:

1. “Hold on to It”

2. “Standing Room Only”

3. “Paper Umbrellas”

4. “Remember Me Well”

5. “Hey Whiskey”

6. “Her”

7. “Fool Me Again”

8. “Small Town King”

9. “Beautiful Hurricane”

10. “Cowboy Junkie”

11. “Nashville CA/L.A. Tennessee” (featuring Lori McKenna)

12. “Some Songs Change Your World”

13. “Letter From Heaven”