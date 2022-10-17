Sixteen years ago today, on Oct. 17, 2006, Hollywood confirmed what Nashville already knew: Tim McGraw was a major celebrity. It was on that date that the singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Both McGraw's wife, Faith Hill, and actor Billy Bob Thornton, who starred in Friday Night Lights with McGraw, attended his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The unveiling of McGraw's star was scheduled to coincide with the release of his third major motion picture, Flicka, which hit theaters three days later (Oct. 20, 2006).

At the time that McGraw received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he had already received numerous other career accolades, including a number of ACM Awards and CMA Awards, as well as three Grammys. He had also released eight studio albums, charted 35 singles and headlined four major concert tours.

Perhaps McGraw's placement on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was a fortuitous sign of things to come: Since Flicka, McGraw has starred in several more movies, including the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side. In 2016, McGraw, along with wife Hill, received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

Still, in spite of all of McGraw's success, the superstar is determined to remain humble.

“I feel fortunate to be able to do this,” McGraw tells The Boot. “Humility is something you work on every day. It can get away from you. The times that I’ve lost my humility, I’ve been reminded of it very quickly. Those are the times that set you back and make you sit by yourself and think about what you’re going to do.

“I just feel fortunate: I’m surrounded by good people. I see talent everywhere I look, how talented everybody is,” he adds. “I’m glad I’m here and able to do this.”

Other country artists who have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts, Garth Brooks, Alabama, Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash.

