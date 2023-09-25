24 Years Ago: Tim McGraw Hits No. 1 With ‘Something Like That’

On Sept. 25, 1999, Tim McGraw scored his 10th No. 1 hit with "Something Like That." The tune was the second single from his multi-platinum-selling A Place in the Sun album.

Written by Rick Ferrell and Keith Follese, "Something Like That" tells the story of a summer romance: "She had a suntan line and red lipstick / I worked so hard for that first kiss / A heart don't forget something like that." And the song clearly resonated with country music fans: It was the most-played song of any genre for the first decade of the new millennium, from 2000 to 2009, a milestone McGraw celebrated by including the song on his Number One Hits album in 2010.

The Louisiana native's chart-topping streak didn't end with "Something Like That," though: McGraw has gone on to earn many No. 1 hits since then, including 2016's "Humble & Kind."

“Radio continues to be supportive and excited about the music we’re giving them, and I’m so thankful for my friends there and for all the fans who have really taken this thing to the next level,” McGraw says. “It just keeps getting bigger and bigger in our show every night.”

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

