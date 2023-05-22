Greensky Bluegrass Explore Life’s Highs and Lows In ‘Congratulations & Condolences’ [LISTEN]

Greensky Bluegrass' "Congratulations & Condolences" examines the complexities of life with raw, unfettered honesty. The track serves as a b-side from their most recent record, Stress Dreams.

Co-written by Greensky Bluegrass' frontman/mandolin player Paul Hoffman and Joshua Davis (known for Steppin' In It and Shout Sister Shout), the mid-tempo ditty draws its inspiration from real-life. Davis lost his father and witnessed the birth of his son days apart, two life events that could not be more different. The song delicately details how unexpected life can really be.

In the song, Hoffman opens up the song to tell a tale about a fractured friendship. "I can't recall falling out / Just a slow burn, a shade of doubt," sings Hoffman. "But I'm hoping we can stay close without the past catching up / I hear you're doing awful well / I try to understand and tell you I'm proud of your success and stuff."

The accompanying video, shot and edited by Dylan Langille, was filmed on 8mm and invites the viewer into the studio for the song's creation. Among their catalog, "Congratulations & Condolences" is one of their most earnest cuts.

Watch the official music video for "Congratulations & Condolences" below.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world. We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music," Hoffman says in a statement. "We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

Greensky Bluegrass plays Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this Friday (May 27) before heading to Iceland for Camp Greensky Iceland -- set for June 3-5 in Reykjavik. Once they return, the band will tour the country and hit up such music festivals as Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Romp Festival, Weekend at the Cave, and Earl Scruggs Music Festival.

Tour openers include Amanda Shires, Molly Tuttle & the Golden Highway, Sierra Ferrell and the Teskey Brothers.

A complete list of the band's upcoming tour dates can be found below. Additional ticketing information can be found at Greensky Bluegrass's official website.

Greensky Bluegrass 2023 Tour Dates:

May 27 - Axton, Va. @ Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival

June 3 - Reykjavik, Iceland @ Eldborg Concert Hall, Harpa

June 4 - Reykjavik, Iceland @ Eldborg Concert Hall, Harpa

June 5 - Reykjavik, Iceland @ Eldborg Concert Hall, Harpa

June 16 - Telluride, Colo. @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 22 - Owensboro, Ky. @ Romp Festival

June 23 - Murphysboro, Ill. @ Weekend at the Cave

June 24 - Murphysboro, Ill. @ Weekend at the Cave

June 26 - Interlochen, Mich. @ Kresge Auditorium

June 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Frederik Meijer Gardens (SOLD OUT)

June 29 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

June 30 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center ***

July 1 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ***

July 14 - Snowshoe, W.V. @ 4848 Festival

July 15 - Snowshoe, W.V. @ 4848 Festival

July 20 - Richmond, Va. @ Music at Maymont

July 21 - Asheville, N.C. @ Salvage Station *

July 22 - Asheville, N.C. @ Salvage Station*

Aug. 3 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater ^

Aug. 4 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ The Amp at LC Park ^

Aug. 5 - Park City, Utah @ Deer Valley Concert Series ^

Aug. 6 - Park City, Utah @ Deer Valley Concert Series ^

Aug. 8 - Livingston, Mont. @ Pine Creek Lodge (SOLD OUT)

Aug. 9 - Bonner, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater #

Aug. 12 - Rexford, Mont. @ Abeyance Bay

Aug. 13 - Alta, Wyo. @ Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival

Aug. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Marymoor Live $

Aug. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ PDX Live $

Aug. 18 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater $

Aug. 19 - Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Festival Pavilion

Sept. 2 - Mill Spring, N.C. @ Earl Scruggs Music Festival

Sept. 3 - Charlestown, R.I. @ Rhythm & Roots Festival

Sept. 9-10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ All In Music Festival

Sept. 13 - Dillon, Colo. @ Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 14 - Dillon, Colo. @ Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 15 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks **

Sept. 16 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks ^^

Oct. 7 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ 3 Sisters Festival of Bluegrass

Oct. 8 - Charleston, S.C. @ Riverfront Revival

Dec. 6-10 - Puerto Morelos, Mexico @ Strings & Sol

*** w/ Neighbor

* w/ Big Something

^ w/ Amanda Shires

# w/ Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

$ w/ The Wood Brothers

** w/ the Teskey Brothers

^^ w/ Sierra Ferrell