The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Jobi Riccio ft. Erin Rae, Griffen Palmer + More

If you grew up in a broken family, Griffen Palmer's "Unlearn" will emotionally hit you like a ton of bricks. Powerfully encapsulating "three chords and the truth," the midtempo tune spotlights Palmer's struggle to reconcile his painful past with a beautiful reality. Because he grew up in a broken home with divorced parents, the singer now finds it hard to believe that perfect love exists — even if it's right in front of him.

"We aren't fighting enough / We aren't drinking too much / We aren't screaming and shouting and slamming the doors / Something must be wrong with us," Palmer ruminates in the opening verse. Thankfully, he doesn't stay stuck in melancholy for long as he realizes what he's got to "unlearn."

"'Cause my life with you's, one I never knew / My best example was far from the truth / And with every kiss that touches my lips / I'm closer to knowing what love really is / Memories take a while to reverse / You got me believing these songs that I've heard / I didn't know it, but baby you showed me / That I've got a lot to unlearn," he declares with joy in the soaring chorus. "Unlearn" is the title track of Palmer's forthcoming debut album, dropping on April 28. -- Jeremy Chua