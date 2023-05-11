Released in 1963, The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan is often cited as one of the most influential and important albums of the 20th century. The record stands as one of the artistic centerpieces of the 1960s folk movement, thanks to its brilliant and raw lyrical imagery. One of that album's most renowned tracks is "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right," which takes a sharp look at the close of a relationship and how one chooses to face the complicated emotions that arise at that moment.

Over the years, many country artists, from Dolly Parton to Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, have put their own spin on the track. Now, celebrated singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney has offered up her own engaging rendition of the beloved tune, which is premiering exclusively at The Boot today (May 11).

Three fellow vocal powerhouses join Sweeney for this rich, stirring recording, which stands firmly on its own. Frequent collaborators and close friends Rissi Palmer and Miko Marks are joined by fierce genre-bender Tami Neilson, each stepping into the spotlight and taking on lead vocals before Sweeney steps in at the track's triumphant end.

"Getting to do music for a living is wild, but getting to work with friends on such fun projects makes me fall in love with music all over again," Sweeney tells The Boot. "Working with Miko, Rissi and Tami on one of my favorite Bob Dylan songs is literally a dream. I feel like we have all lived a little and all 'felt the words.'"

attachment-DTTIA Artwork Sweeney loading...

Co-produced by Sweeney and guitarist Harley Husbands, whose sublime electric guitar lines help mold the song's irresistible retro groove, their version "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" is a true musical gem born from the spirit of collaboration.

"Harley Husbands and I have wanted to work together on some other types of projects, and this was one we had fun producing together," Sweeney adds.

Get an early listen of this star-studded version of Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" below:

The opportunity to join forces on this stellar track was one that all four artists cite as a dream come true.

"I've been a long-time fan of Sunny's work, so it was a total honor to sing on a track with her," Palmer notes. "Add in Miko and Tami, who I'm also fans of, and you've pretty much got a dream team."

"I'm elated that I get to be on a record with women I admire and am really glad that Sunny had this beautiful and heartfelt idea to collaborate," Marks adds. "Getting to sing with Rissi, Sunny and Tami was a hard yes!! "

"Being invited to be part of this collaboration of absolute powerhouse artists that I love and admire was such an honour, I'm still pinching myself," Neilson exclaims. "Sunny didn't even have to say what song it was- phone book, car manual?? I'm in!"

Although it's never a simple feat to take on a song that is so widely known and loved by music lovers of all ages, Husbands says that challenge was a joy to take on.

"It was really fun coming up with a new way to play such an iconic song…Not always easily done, but it was as easy as it could be considering the team that Sunny put together and what everyone brought to the table."

Sweeney is currently out on the road in support of her celebrated 2022 album, Married Alone. You can find more information on her music and upcoming tour dates by visiting SunnySweeney.com.