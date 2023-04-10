Jordan Davis Plots 2023 Damn Good Time Tour
Jordan Davis is hitting the road for an extensive headlining tour in support of his new album, Bluebird Days. The Louisiana native will stop in 19 cities across the U.S. this summer and fall, beginning with a performance in Atlanta on Aug. 31.
"It has been an amazing feeling to watch the way this new music has reached fans, and we've been seeing that out on the road in the live shows," Davis says. "Our fans knew every lyric to 'Next Thing You Know' even before it was a single, and to watch the sold-out venues get bigger and bigger…. I'm just so grateful everyone has been so supportive."
Rising country acts Gabby Barrett, Avery Anna, Greylan James, Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Jameson Rodgers, Mike Ryan, Conner Smith and Georgia Webster will serve as support on select dates of the trek.
Members of Davis' official fan club, The Paris, can access an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, April 11, at 10 AM local time. A general onsite for all dates below will begin this Friday, April 14, at 10 AM local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options at Jordan Davis' official website.
Jordan Davis's 2023 Damn Good Time Tour Dates:
Aug. 31 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 1 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 7 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live! Outdoor
Sept. 8 -- Sandwich, Ill. @ Sandwich Fair
Sept. 9 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Sept. 15 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
Sept. 16 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
Sept. 21 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium
Sept. 22 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Sept. 23 -- Mashantucket, Conn. @ The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Sept. 28 -- Omaha, Neb. @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena
Sept. 29 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Sept. 30 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 5 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
Oct. 6 -- New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Oct. 7 -- Boston, Ma. @ Roadrunner
Oct. 19 -- Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Oct. 21 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas