Jordan Davis Plots 2023 Damn Good Time Tour

Jordan Davis is hitting the road for an extensive headlining tour in support of his new album, Bluebird Days. The Louisiana native will stop in 19 cities across the U.S. this summer and fall, beginning with a performance in Atlanta on Aug. 31.

"It has been an amazing feeling to watch the way this new music has reached fans, and we've been seeing that out on the road in the live shows," Davis says. "Our fans knew every lyric to 'Next Thing You Know' even before it was a single, and to watch the sold-out venues get bigger and bigger…. I'm just so grateful everyone has been so supportive."

Rising country acts Gabby Barrett, Avery Anna, Greylan James, Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Jameson Rodgers, Mike Ryan, Conner Smith and Georgia Webster will serve as support on select dates of the trek.

Members of Davis' official fan club, The Paris, can access an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, April 11, at 10 AM local time. A general onsite for all dates below will begin this Friday, April 14, at 10 AM local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options at Jordan Davis' official website.

Jordan Davis's 2023 Damn Good Time Tour Dates:

Aug. 31 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 1 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 7 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live! Outdoor

Sept. 8 -- Sandwich, Ill. @ Sandwich Fair

Sept. 9 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Sept. 15 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

Sept. 16 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Sept. 21 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

Sept. 22 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sept. 23 -- Mashantucket, Conn. @ The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sept. 28 -- Omaha, Neb. @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Sept. 29 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Sept. 30 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 5 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Oct. 6 -- New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Oct. 7 -- Boston, Ma. @ Roadrunner

Oct. 19 -- Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Oct. 21 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas