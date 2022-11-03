Thomas Rhett Announces Home Team Tour 23 Dates

Thomas Rhett has announced his tour plans for 2023. The country hitmaker will bring the Home Team Tour to 27 states from May through September. In total, he just put 40 new tour dates on his calendar.

Cole Swindell and "Whiskey on You" singer Nate Smith will open the Home Team 23 Tour. It kicks off on Des Moines, Iowa, on May 4 and criss-crosses the country before wrapping in Nashville on Sept. 29. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 11 at 10AM local time.

See a full list of Rhett's tour dates below.

In a video shared with fans, Rhett attempts to wear sports jerseys from all 40 cities he'll be visiting as he makes the announcement and answers questions during a mock press conference. Swindell and Smith make brief cameos, but video magic makes Rhett the exponential star of the show. He even wears a University of Tennessee jersey, which surely had to sting, as Rhett is a big University of Georgia fan.

The tour's name comes from Rhett's name for his fan community. In fact, it's at least the second Home Team Tour he's embarked on. In 2017 he brought Kelsea Ballerini and more along for a Home Team Tour that focused on the midwest and southeast.

Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour 23 Tour Dates:

May 4 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

May 5 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

May 6 — Indianapolis Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

May 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

May 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

June 8 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

June 9 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 10 — Uncasville, Ct @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 15 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena

June 16 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

June 17 – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

June 22 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

June 23 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

July 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

July 7 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 8 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 14 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 15 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

July 20 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

July 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

July 22 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

July 27 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Arena

July 28 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 29 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 4 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Aug. 5 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Aug. 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Aug. 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 14 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Sept. 15 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Sept. 21 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 22 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Sept. 23 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Sept. 28 — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sept. 29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena