Thomas Rhett Announces Home Team Tour 23 Dates
Thomas Rhett has announced his tour plans for 2023. The country hitmaker will bring the Home Team Tour to 27 states from May through September. In total, he just put 40 new tour dates on his calendar.
Cole Swindell and "Whiskey on You" singer Nate Smith will open the Home Team 23 Tour. It kicks off on Des Moines, Iowa, on May 4 and criss-crosses the country before wrapping in Nashville on Sept. 29. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 11 at 10AM local time.
See a full list of Rhett's tour dates below.
In a video shared with fans, Rhett attempts to wear sports jerseys from all 40 cities he'll be visiting as he makes the announcement and answers questions during a mock press conference. Swindell and Smith make brief cameos, but video magic makes Rhett the exponential star of the show. He even wears a University of Tennessee jersey, which surely had to sting, as Rhett is a big University of Georgia fan.
The tour's name comes from Rhett's name for his fan community. In fact, it's at least the second Home Team Tour he's embarked on. In 2017 he brought Kelsea Ballerini and more along for a Home Team Tour that focused on the midwest and southeast.
Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour 23 Tour Dates:
May 4 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
May 5 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
May 6 — Indianapolis Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 18 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
May 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
May 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
June 8 — Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
June 9 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 10 — Uncasville, Ct @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 15 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena
June 16 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
June 17 – Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
June 22 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
June 23 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
July 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
July 7 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 8 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
July 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
July 14 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 15 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
July 20 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
July 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
July 22 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
July 27 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Arena
July 28 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 29 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Aug. 4 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Aug. 5 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Aug. 18 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Aug. 19 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 14 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Sept. 15 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 16 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Sept. 21 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Sept. 22 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Sept. 23 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Sept. 28 — Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sept. 29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena