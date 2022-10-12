Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The country singer took to social media to mark a decade of wedded bliss and celebrate his bride on a special date.

The video he shared is a compilation of clips featuring Lauren. We see all stages of their romance, from dating to marriage on Oct. 12, 2012, their adoption process, pregnancies, tours and more. There are some romantic moments between the husband and wife and plenty of goofy ones that showcase their sense of humor as a couple. It's a beautiful tribute that brings a tear to the eye.

"10 years with my best friend," Rhett writes. "Lauren I legit don’t know sometimes if you are a real person or an Angel. I could not a dreamed up a better life if I tried. 10 years and 4 kids later I love you more every single day. I love you so much! Happy #anniversary babe"

The lovebirds have known each other since the first grade, as detailed in Rhett's autobiographical song "Life Changes." However, it would be years before their love blossomed.

“I don’t think she really noticed me ’til we were 16,” he admits. The two briefly dated, but it didn't last. After pursuing other relationships which also ended, Rhett took another shot at romance with Lauren, and this time, it stuck.

Rhett proposed with a bottle of wine — he used a silver Sharpie to write "Marry me?" on the bottle. Lauren responded with her own written message of "Well, duh, yes."

The couple married in 2012, and in 2017, they announced they were adopting a baby girl from Uganda, Willa Gray. Around that same time they found out they were pregnant with Ada James, who was born in August 2017. Lennon Love was born in February 2020, followed by a fourth daughter, Lillie Carolina, in November 2021. Although Rhett and Lauren have expressed their desire for a large family, they have put the idea of more children on the backburner for now.

