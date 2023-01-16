Flatland Cavalry Plot Spring 2023 Headlining Tour

Country band Flatland Cavalry have added a new stretch of headlining shows to their already busy 2023 touring schedule. The Texas natives will treat fans across the U.S. to intimate theater and club shows in between previously announced support slots for Luke Combs and Parker McCollum later this year.

Fresh off the release of their celebrated Bruce Robison-produced EP, Songs to Keep You Warm, the acclaimed outfit will stop in New York City, Portland, Salt Lake City and Orlando among other major cities across the country.

They'll be joined by an eclectic mix of artists from the alt-country and Americana realms, including Brent Cobb, Emily Nenni, The Steel Woods, Pony Bradshaw, Meghan Patrick, Grady Spencer & the Work, Cole Chaney and Colby Acuff.



A complete list of Flatland Cavalry's newly announced concert dates is below. Tickets for each performance go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10AM CT. You can find more information on ticketing options at the band's official website.

Flatland Cavalry Spring 2023 Tour Dates:

March 24 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

March 30 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall †

March 31 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe †

April 7 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage

April 13 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel ‡

April 14 — Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club ‡

April 25 — South Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground ‡

April 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre ‡

April 27 — Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere ‡

April 28 — Charlottesville, Va. @ The Jefferson Theater ‡

May 4 — Columbia, Mo. @ Rose Park §

May 5 — Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s on Weed St §

May 12 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral #

May 19 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot §

May 24 — Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall §

May 25 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory §

May 26 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Elks Temple §

May 28 — Palmer, Ark. @ Venue TBA

June 8 — Fort Smith, Ark. @ TempleLive ^

June 9 — Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE **

June 15 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone ++

June 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s ++

June 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Hall ††

June 23 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion ††

June 24 — Luling, Texas @ Watermelon Thump ††

July 6 — Isle of Palms, S.C. @ The Windjammer ^

July 7 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues ^

July 13 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

July 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Iron Works ††

July 21 — Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair ††

July 27 — Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVA ^

July 28 — Richmond, Va. @ The National ^

† with special guest Meghan Patrick

‡ with special guest Cole Chaney

§ with special guest Colby Acuff

# with special guest Brent Cobb

^ with special guest Pony Bradshaw

** with special guests The Steel Woods and Pony Bradshaw

++ with special guest Grady Spencer & the Work

†† with special guest Emily Nenni